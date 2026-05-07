Moscow is not surprized by Azerbaijan's decision to suspend cooperation with the European Parliament, as the institution interferes in the internal affairs of other countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today, according to Report.

"This is a sovereign decision by Baku to cease all contacts with the so-called European Parliament. This decision does not come as a surprise. Azerbaijan is not the only country that faces the rudeness and disrespect of this structure, as well as its direct interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states," Zakharova said.

As a reminder, on May 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis announced the suspension of cooperation with the European Parliament and several of its affiliated structures.