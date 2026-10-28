Brent rises to $115.46

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Oil prices have risen following reports of new Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia, Report informs, citing trading data.

December futures for Brent crude on the London ICE Futures exchange are trading at $115.46 per barrel, up 1.39% from the previous close.

WTI crude futures for December on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by 1.45% to $101.35 per barrel.

Houthi movement spokesperson Yahya Saree announced a strike on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, where a massive fire subsequently broke out.

The price increase was also driven by information about a decline in US oil reserves. According to the American Petroleum Institute, the country's reserves dropped by 2.03 million barrels last week.