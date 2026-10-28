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Women"s representation in Azerbaijan"s municipalities rose from 4% in 2004 to 39.3% in 2025, while their share in the Milli Majlis increased from 11.2% to 20.8%, State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Chair Bahar Muradova said at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

According to Report, she noted that the progress reflected the results of efforts to expand women's political and public participation in the country.

Muradova also highlighted the importance of expanding women's economic opportunities, promoting entrepreneurship and mentorship, enhancing digital inclusion, and ensuring that girls have access to quality education.

Speaking about the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories and the implementation of the Great Return Programme, the committee chair noted that women and girls could play an important role in developing new communities.

"Boosting women's employment, supporting their entrepreneurial initiatives and developing their digital skills will help increase the economic and social engagement of families returning to the liberated territories," she said.

Muradova also expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to share its experience with other countries, including in the reconstruction of conflict-affected territories and efforts to empower women and girls.

She stressed that one of the forum's main outcomes should be turning shared challenges into concrete areas of international cooperation.