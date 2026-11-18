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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Aryeh Lightstone, Senior Adviser to the US Special Envoy for Peace Missions.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Report that the meeting included an exchange of views on bilateral relations and regional issues.

The sides discussed prospects for implementing specific projects under the Strategic Partnership Charter between the two countries.

They also addressed the development of regional connectivity, the Middle Corridor and transport and logistics opportunities. In this context, they highlighted the contribution of the TRIPP project to strengthening regional transport and economic ties, as well as ensuring unimpeded connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the Baku-Yerevan peace process and other issues of mutual interest.