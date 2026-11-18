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A closing ceremony for the Shusha – Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Tourism Capital 2026 program was held in Shusha.

Aсcording to Report's correspondent from Shusha, delegations from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Afghanistan attended the event.

A tourism exhibition was organized as part of the ceremony, where ECO member states showcased their tourism potential, cultural heritage and attractions.

Participants were also shown a presentation highlighting the main events held in Shusha throughout 2026 as part of the ECO Tourism Capital program.

During the ceremony, the ECO Tourism Capital title for 2027 was handed over to the Pakistani city of Lahore.

The event concluded with a cultural and concert program.

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A closing ceremony for the Shusha – Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Tourism Capital 2026 event is being held in Shusha.

According to Report's correspondent from Shusha, delegations from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Turkmenistan are attending the event.

As part of the closing ceremony, the ECO Tourism Capital title is scheduled to be handed over to the Pakistani city of Lahore for 2027, as Shusha's term in this capacity comes to an end in 2026.