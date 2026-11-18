The parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit on November 18 to take part in a meeting of the Council of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and the 61st plenary sitting of the CIS IPA.

Report informs, citing Milli Majlis, that the Speaker of the Milli Majlis was welcomed at the Türkmenbaşy International Airport by Chairwoman of the Science, Education, Culture and Youth Policy Committee of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Bayramgozel Myradova, CIS IPA Secretary General Dmitri Kobitsky, Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismet Gozalov, the Authorised Representative of the Milli Majlis with the CIS IPA Aydin Jafarov and other officials.