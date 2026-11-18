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Baku and Tbilisi have discussed new opportunities to develop economic ties and attract mutual investment, Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili said while summarizing her visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, he said that during the visit, she held important bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and other officials.

The minister noted that the talks focused primarily on increasing trade turnover, attracting investment and deepening cooperation in the energy sector.

Kvrivishvili stressed that Azerbaijan and Georgia were already actively cooperating in these areas. She expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to further development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.