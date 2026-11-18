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Members of the working group of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) on interparliamentary relations with Ukraine have met with Ukrainian lawmakers visiting Azerbaijan.

Accordijng to Azerbaijani parliament's Press and Public Relations Department, cited by Report, head of the working group Alibala Maharramzada noted the comprehensive development of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations.

Ukrainian MP Maksym Tkachenko praised the progress of construction and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He also noted that Baku was taking important steps to develop the region.

Tkachenko also commended Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, saying that it contributes to strengthening friendship and solidarity between the two countries.