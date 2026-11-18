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Four people, including two children, were killed in a road accident on the Aslanbayli-Kamarli road in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district.

The Interior Ministry told Report that the accident involved an Opel driven by Ittifaq Musayev and a Tofash driven by Sanan Daryaguliyev.

Both drivers and two young passengers in the Tofash were killed in the crash. A female passenger in the same car was injured.

A criminal investigation has been launched, and the circumstances of the accident are being examined.

The Main State Traffic Police Department has urged drivers to observe overtaking and manoeuvring rules and comply with speed limits.

20:35

Three people were killed and two others injured in a collision involving two cars in Azerbaijan's northwestern Gazakh district.

The crash occurred on the Yukhari Salahli-Kamarli road, Report's western bureau said.

Police were dispatched to the scene, and an investigation is underway.