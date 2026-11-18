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Italy plans to allocate more than €6 billion to counter hybrid threats in the coming years, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said speaking at the Chamber of Deputies.

According to local media, cited by Report, he said spending in this area has increased significantly. While €126 million was allocated to counter hybrid threats in 2019, funding had risen to €557 million by 2025.

Nearly €2 billion has been earmarked for 2026–2028, approximately 40% more than in the previous three-year period. Total investment will subsequently exceed €6 billion and could reach €7 billion when the relevant portion of the G-CAP program is included, the minister noted.

Crosetto stressed that it is now impossible to separate preparations for conventional and hybrid warfare.

"Ukraine proves this. Trenches, drones, satellites, networks and cyber operations are all part of the same war. If communications are disrupted, those holding positions on the ground pay the price," the defense minister said.

The statement comes amid a series of cyberattacks, false bomb threats and the publication of personal data belonging to Italian officials on the dark web. In November, a wave of similar threats affected thousands of schools across the country.