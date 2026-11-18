The US Democratic Party has nominated New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries as its candidate for speaker of the House of Representatives.

According to NBC News, cited by Report, Jeffries secured the support of 251 members of the Democratic caucus, while 11 voted against him. The vote was held by secret ballot behind closed doors. He has thus won the backing of his fellow Democrats and is expected to be elected speaker on the first day of the new Congress in January 2027.

Negotiations with Jeffries are also ongoing. Despite the progress made, the party still needs to address voters' demands on the issues under discussion.

Jeffries' nomination was put forward by five Democratic lawmakers, including former House Majority Leader Jim Clyburn, who is regarded as one of his political mentors.