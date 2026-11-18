Concert held in Shusha
Cultural policy
- 18 November, 2026
- 20:01
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A national music program was presented as part of the closing ceremony of the program declaring Shusha the Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for 2026.
According to Report"s correspondent in Shusha, a concert followed the ceremony.
Artists performed musical pieces from various genres for the guests.
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