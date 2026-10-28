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    Kamran Aliyev: Azerbaijan to join Mecca convention on combating corruption

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 10:45
    Kamran Aliyev: Azerbaijan to join Mecca convention on combating corruption

    Azerbaijan plans to join the Mecca Convention on Cooperation among Law Enforcement Authorities in Combating Corruption, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku, according to Report.

    "Through extensive legal and institutional reforms implemented over a relatively short period, Azerbaijan has established a modern legislative framework that meets international anti-corruption standards. Our country has ratified the UN Convention against Corruption, the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, as well as the Council of Europe conventions on civil and criminal liability for corruption. In addition, Azerbaijan plans to join the Mecca Convention," he said.

    Aliyev noted that strong political will was one of the key factors in effectively combating corruption.

    "In Azerbaijan, the strong political will of President Ilham Aliyev, aimed at implementing comprehensive preventive and administrative measures, has made it possible to ensure effective efforts to combat corruption," he said.

    According to the prosecutor general, Azerbaijan has also reformed its judicial and law enforcement systems and established specialized anti-corruption bodies.

    "Our country focuses not only on punitive measures but also on preventing corruption. In this regard, ASAN service centers, which provide public services based on the one-stop-shop principle, have made a significant contribution to ensuring transparency in public administration," he stressed.

    Aliyev also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and the exchange of experience, expressing confidence that discussions in Baku would enable participating countries to review and renew their commitments to the global fight against corruption.

    Kamran Aliyev Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Fight against corruption
    Kamran Əliyev: Azərbaycan korrupsiyaya qarşı mübarizə üzrə Məkkə konvensiyasına qoşulacaq
    Кямран Алиев: Азербайджан присоединится к Мекканской конвенции по противодействию коррупции
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