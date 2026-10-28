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    TURKPA Sec.-Gen. meets OTS Council of Elders chairman

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 10:41
    TURKPA Sec.-Gen. meets OTS Council of Elders chairman

    Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan has met with Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), former Prime Minister of Türkiye Binali Yildirim during an official visit to Türkiye, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the decisions adopted at the 15th plenary session of TURKPA and the meeting of the Assembly Council in Bishkek, as well as the importance of further developing relations between the brotherly countries.

    The parties noted the significance of strengthening the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye under the leadership of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They also highlighted the role of the two countries in strengthening the unity of the Turkic world and their positions in the international arena.

    Hasan stated that the solidarity of the Turkic states contributes to the Turkic world acting as a unified entity.

    The TURKPA secretary general also noted the importance of further developing the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic alliance, continuing an independent political course, and aligning common interests. According to him, Azerbaijan and Türkiye serve as an example and play a leading role for other Turkic states.

    In turn, Yildirim stated the importance of further strengthening the strategic brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and expressed his readiness to continue providing comprehensive support for this.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan Binali Yildirim Ramil Hasan Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA) Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    TÜRKPA Baş katibi TDT Ağsaqqallar Şurasının sədri Binəli Yıldırımla görüşüb
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