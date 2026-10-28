CBA working to improve activities of non-bank credit organizations, AMFA chairman says

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is working to improve the activities of non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs) and align their operational principles with corporate values, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association (AMFA) Jalal Aliyev said at the 12th Conference on Investments and Sustainable Development in Microfinance in Baku, Report informs.

"The measures taken by the regulator include improving prudential regulation, credit risk management rules, and other regulatory frameworks. A lot of work has been done to strengthen capital sustainability, properly assess the solvency of borrowers, promote responsible lending, and protect consumer rights," he noted.

"We highly appreciate the steps taken to develop the sector in 2025–2026. Strengthening client security in remote lending is also of particular importance. Along with the speed of providing financial services, their reliability, transparency of conditions, and informed decision-making by the client must remain the focus of attention," Aliyev added.