Gold price slides below $3,550 per troy ounce on Comex
Finance
- 20 November, 2026
- 08:11
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The price of gold futures contracts for December 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange has fallen below $3,550 per troy ounce for the first time since September 2, 2025, according to trading data, Report informs.
As of 2:07 a.m. GMT, the gold price was down by 5.28% at $3,544.4 per troy ounce.
By 2:12 a.m. GMT, the price of gold continued to decline, trading at $3,538.3 per troy ounce (-5.44%).
Qızılın qiyməti 3 550 dollardan aşağı düşüb - Yenilənib-2
Цена золота опустилась ниже $3 550 впервые с сентября 2025 года - Обновлено-2
Latest News
09:39
International commodity, stock and currency market indicators (November 20, 2026)Finance
09:32
Central Bank of Azerbaijan exchange rates (November 20, 2026)Finance
09:24
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of VietnamForeign policy
09:22
Nghiem Vu Khai: Ilham Aliyev's visit to Vietnam to provide impetus for development of Baku-Hanoi relationsForeign policy
09:06
Lithuanian FM to visit Azerbaijan next week - ExclusiveForeign policy
08:55
Unidentified drones prompt closure of Genoa airportOther countries
08:44
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in HanoiForeign policy
08:38
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to President of EstoniaForeign policy
08:30
US accuses Iran of developing chemical weapons to justify invasion - Foreign MinistryRegion