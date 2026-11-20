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The price of gold futures contracts for December 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange has fallen below $3,550 per troy ounce for the first time since September 2, 2025, according to trading data, Report informs.

As of 2:07 a.m. GMT, the gold price was down by 5.28% at $3,544.4 per troy ounce.

By 2:12 a.m. GMT, the price of gold continued to decline, trading at $3,538.3 per troy ounce (-5.44%).