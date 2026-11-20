The streets of Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have been decorated with the state flags of Azerbaijan on the occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to the country.

According to Report's correspondent in Hanoi, the visit's agenda includes a meeting between the heads of state, the signing of new documents covering various areas of cooperation, as well as the adoption of a Joint Statement.

On November 19, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Vietnam on an official visit. At Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Vietnam's Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung and other officials.