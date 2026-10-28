Qarabag U-19 to face Dinamo in UEFA Youth League

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Azerbaijani football club Qarabag's U-19 team will begin its UEFA Youth League campaign today.

According to Report, the team coached by Rashad Sadigov will face the corresponding age-group team of Croatian club Dinamo.

The first match of the second qualifying round will kick off at 15:30 (GMT+4) at Azersun Arena.

The winner of the tie will face the winner of the Benfica (Portugal) vs Pafos (Cyprus) matchup in the next round.