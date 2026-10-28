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    Qarabag U-19 to face Dinamo in UEFA Youth League

    Football
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 10:17
    Qarabag U-19 to face Dinamo in UEFA Youth League

    Azerbaijani football club Qarabag's U-19 team will begin its UEFA Youth League campaign today.

    According to Report, the team coached by Rashad Sadigov will face the corresponding age-group team of Croatian club Dinamo.

    The first match of the second qualifying round will kick off at 15:30 (GMT+4) at Azersun Arena.

    The winner of the tie will face the winner of the Benfica (Portugal) vs Pafos (Cyprus) matchup in the next round.

    Qarabag FK UEFA Youth League Football
    "Qarabağ"ın U-19 komandası UEFA Gənclər Liqasında "Dinamo" ilə qarşılaşacaq
    Команда "Карабах" U-19 встретится с "Динамо" в Юношеской лиге УЕФА
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