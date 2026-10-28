Qarabag U-19 to face Dinamo in UEFA Youth League
Football
- 28 October, 2026
- 10:17
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijani football club Qarabag's U-19 team will begin its UEFA Youth League campaign today.
According to Report, the team coached by Rashad Sadigov will face the corresponding age-group team of Croatian club Dinamo.
The first match of the second qualifying round will kick off at 15:30 (GMT+4) at Azersun Arena.
The winner of the tie will face the winner of the Benfica (Portugal) vs Pafos (Cyprus) matchup in the next round.
"Qarabağ"ın U-19 komandası UEFA Gənclər Liqasında "Dinamo" ilə qarşılaşacaq
Команда "Карабах" U-19 встретится с "Динамо" в Юношеской лиге УЕФА
Latest News
11:23
Saudi Arabia calls on OIC states to support anti-corruption resolutionForeign policy
11:22
Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Third Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of OIC Member StatesForeign policy
11:18
Anais Roxanne Dagrou: Young women have limited access to technology educationForeign policy
11:12
Intercultural dialogue should help reduce inequality, UN official saysForeign policy
11:09
Uneducated individuals more easily led astray, Azerbaijani official saysEducation and science
10:59
More than 700 girls receive assistance under education project in Azerbaijan over five years, official saysForeign policy
10:58
UN Women Deputy Executive Director: 133 million girls worldwide are out of schoolForeign policy
10:53
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Czech Republic on its National DayForeign policy
10:52
Moratinos: Youth can stop wars and become a symbol of peaceOther countries