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    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Czech Republic on its National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 10:53
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Czech Republic on its National Day

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated the Czech Republic on its National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Czech Republic on the occasion of Czechia's National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) National Day Azerbaijan-Czechia relations
    Azərbaycan XİN Milli Günü münasibətilə Çexiyanı təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Чехию с Национальным днем
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    44 filmi

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