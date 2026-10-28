Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Czech Republic on its National Day
Foreign policy
- 28 October, 2026
- 10:53
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated the Czech Republic on its National Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Czech Republic on the occasion of Czechia's National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry wrote on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Czech Republic on the occasion of Czechia’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇨🇿 @CzechMFA https://t.co/FnrJRZhEMf— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 28, 2026
Azərbaycan XİN Milli Günü münasibətilə Çexiyanı təbrik edib
МИД Азербайджана поздравил Чехию с Национальным днем
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