3 new books published in Azerbaijani with BP support

BP has supported the publication of three new books in Azerbaijani as part of the social investment project, Report informs, citing the company.

"BP today announced the completion of a social investment project focused on the publication of three forward-looking books in Azerbaijani on open science, artificial intelligence and the clean energy transition," the company said.

The initiative is part of the company's ongoing commitment to supporting education and long-term capacity building in Azerbaijan, as well as contributing to the country's energy transition.

The project resulted in the publication of one newly developed book and the Azerbaijani translation of two internationally recognized books:

"12 Modules for Learning Open Science" - this newly developed book introduces the principles and practices of open science, including open access and responsible use of research data. It aims to strengthen understanding of global best practice in open science, encourage the use of open research data in education and research, and help researchers navigate data disclosure and protection. The book is co-authored by Ilgar Orujov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Young Scientist, Doctorate and Master's Society Public Union; Ruslan Rahimli, lead researcher at the Anthropology Centre of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences; and Manuela Hargassner Delpos, an international labour market expert and researcher.

"In AI We Trust: Power, Illusion and Control of Predictive Algorithms" by Helga Nowotny – translated into Azerbaijani, this book explores how predictive algorithms and artificial intelligence are reshaping perceptions of the future, uncertainty and control. It examines the social, ethical and institutional implications of artificial intelligence, highlighting the limits of technocentric thinking and the importance of recognizing uncertainty. The publication aims to promote informed discussion on artificial intelligence among Azerbaijan's scientific and academic community.

"The Clean Energy Transition: Policies and Politics for a Zero Carbon World" by Daniel J. Fiorino – also translated into Azerbaijani, this book provides an overview of the technologies, policies and political challenges involved in achieving a clean energy transition. It focuses on pathways to decarbonization, including energy efficiency, renewable energy, electrification and other low carbon solutions, while emphasizing the need for strong policy frameworks. The book is intended to support students, researchers and professionals interested in energy policy and sustainability.

"Supporting education and knowledge sharing has always been a key focus of BP's social initiatives in Azerbaijan. Although the publications presented today cover different fields, they are united by a common purpose – addressing the key challenges of the modern world through sustainable and responsible development in science, energy and technology. By publishing these books, we aim to improve access to global thinking in open science, artificial intelligence and clean energy, enabling local researchers, students and policymakers to engage with new ideas, strengthen the country's scientific capacity and foster informed discussion on the technologies and policies shaping our future," said Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli OBE, BP vice president for the Caspian region.

The total cost of the project, including the development and printing of the new publication, as well as the translation and publication of two international books, is 152,938 AZN ($90,000).

The project was implemented by the Azerbaijan Young Scientist, Doctorate and Master's Society Public Union.