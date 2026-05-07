European Union lawmakers are making progress toward an agreement ​on legislation underpinning the EU-US ‌trade agreement, but "there is still some way to go," the EU ​parliament's trade committee chair, Bernd Lange, said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

Lange ⁠said a second round of ​talks with EU governments had ​narrowed differences on parts of the proposed rules, including a safeguard mechanism ​and provisions on how the ​agreement will be reviewed and evaluated.

Negotiators are ‌due ⁠to meet again on May 19 in Strasbourg, the European Parliament said in a ​statement.

"We remain ​more ⁠committed than ever to advance and defend Parliament's ​mandate so as to ​provide ⁠additional guarantees that will benefit citizens and companies in both ⁠the ​EU and the ​US," Lange said.