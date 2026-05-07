European Union trade committee chair says deal with US still needs work
- 07 May, 2026
- 09:56
European Union lawmakers are making progress toward an agreement on legislation underpinning the EU-US trade agreement, but "there is still some way to go," the EU parliament's trade committee chair, Bernd Lange, said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.
Lange said a second round of talks with EU governments had narrowed differences on parts of the proposed rules, including a safeguard mechanism and provisions on how the agreement will be reviewed and evaluated.
Negotiators are due to meet again on May 19 in Strasbourg, the European Parliament said in a statement.
"We remain more committed than ever to advance and defend Parliament's mandate so as to provide additional guarantees that will benefit citizens and companies in both the EU and the US," Lange said.