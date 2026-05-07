Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    European Union trade committee chair says deal with US still needs work

    Other countries
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 09:56
    European Union trade committee chair says deal with US still needs work

    European Union lawmakers are making progress toward an agreement ​on legislation underpinning the EU-US ‌trade agreement, but "there is still some way to go," the EU ​parliament's trade committee chair, Bernd Lange, said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Lange ⁠said a second round of ​talks with EU governments had ​narrowed differences on parts of the proposed rules, including a safeguard mechanism ​and provisions on how the ​agreement will be reviewed and evaluated.

    Negotiators are ‌due ⁠to meet again on May 19 in Strasbourg, the European Parliament said in a ​statement.

    "We remain ​more ⁠committed than ever to advance and defend Parliament's ​mandate so as to ​provide ⁠additional guarantees that will benefit citizens and companies in both ⁠the ​EU and the ​US," Lange said.

    European Union (EU) United States
    Avropa İttifaqı-ABŞ ticarət sazişi hələ tam hazır deyil
    В ЕС заявили, что торговое соглашение с США требует дальнейшей доработки

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