New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia

New Zealand announced its 35th round of sanctions against Russia, including 20 individuals and entities, including Russian organizations linked to the military-industrial complex, reads a statement by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Report informs.

The sanctions list also includes the Federal Research Center, the Institute of Applied Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Soedinitel plant in Miass.

The statement notes that since March 2022, the country has imposed restrictions on more than 2,000 individuals, entities, and vessels.