New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia
Other countries
- 07 May, 2026
- 09:57
New Zealand announced its 35th round of sanctions against Russia, including 20 individuals and entities, including Russian organizations linked to the military-industrial complex, reads a statement by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Report informs.
The sanctions list also includes the Federal Research Center, the Institute of Applied Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Soedinitel plant in Miass.
The statement notes that since March 2022, the country has imposed restrictions on more than 2,000 individuals, entities, and vessels.
Latest News
11:50
Video
Azerbaijan starts construction of Balakan cable carInfrastructure
11:47
Photo
Azerbaijan and Mongolia sign air services agreementInfrastructure
11:41
ICIEC: Azerbaijan offers promising environment for investment, partnershipsFinance
11:39
Photo
Video
Azerbaijani servicemen conduct mountain training drills as part of EFES-2026Military
11:27
Azerbaijan, Türkiye to cooperate in modernizing armored vehiclesRegion
11:26
Gold prices exceed $4,750 per troy ounceFinance
11:17
Azerbaijan, Germany expand co-op in transport sectorBusiness
11:05
Yusif Abdullayev: IsDB has allocated over $1 billion to projects in AzerbaijanFinance
11:01