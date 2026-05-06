Azerbaijan, Türkiye expanding trade union cooperation

Azerbaijan's Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) hosted a meeting with delegation from the Kamu-Sen, Confederation of Public Servants' Trade Unions of Türkiye, Report informs.

ATUC Chairman Sahib Mammadov stressed that relations between the two countries, rooted in deep historical ties and common values, have reached the level of a strategic alliance. He underlined that the personal friendship and coordinated efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan play a decisive role in further strengthening these ties.

Mammadov noted that relations between the trade unions of the two countries are steadily developing, stressing that reciprocal visits, joint initiatives, and continuous exchange of experience significantly contribute to further enhancing these relations.

The delegation was also informed about measures aimed at protecting labor rights, ensuring decent working conditions, safeguarding members" health, and efficiently organizing their treatment and recreation.

Önder Kahveci, Chairman of Türkiye Kamu-Sen, outlined efforts to protect public servants' labor rights and improve working conditions. He also underlined the importance of joint projects and coordinated action in international trade union platforms.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest and discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation.