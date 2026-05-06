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    Magomed Ramazanov appointed acting chairman of Dagestan government

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    • 06 May, 2026
    • 19:09
    Magomed Ramazanov appointed acting chairman of Dagestan government

    Former Russian presidential envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Magomed Ramazanov has been appointed acting Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan, Report informs via Russian media.

    Dagestan's acting head, Fyodor Shchukin, signed a decree dismissing the regional government. The document entered into force today.

    The Cabinet was instructed to continue performing its duties in full until a new government is formed.

    Dagestan Russia
    Dağıstan hökumətinə rəhbərlik Məhəmməd Ramazanova həvalə edilib
    Магомед Рамазанов назначен врио главы правительства Дагестана

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