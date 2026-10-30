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    Teenager survives fall down elevator shaft from 10th floor in Russia

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 18:14
    Teenager survives fall down elevator shaft from 10th floor in Russia

    A teenager fell down an elevator shaft from the height of the 10th floor in Yekaterinburg, Russia, and managed to call emergency medical services himself.

    As Report informs, this was reported by REN TV.

    According to REN TV, cited by Report, the teenager entered the premises of an unfinished residential complex while out for a walk.

    At the 10th-floor level, the 16-year-old accidentally fell into the elevator shaft and plunged to the first floor. Despite the fall from a considerable height, he managed to call an ambulance on his own.

    Medical personnel hospitalized the teenager in intensive care. He was diagnosed with a compression fracture of the spine.

    Accident Russia
    В России подросток упал в шахту лифта с десятого этажа и выжил
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

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