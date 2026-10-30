FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival closing ceremony underway in Baku
Football
- 30 October, 2026
- 17:58
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The closing ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival has begun in Baku.
According to Report, the event is being held at Baku Crystal Hall.
The tournament, which kicked off on October 24, brought together teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries. Around 1,000 matches were played as part of the competition.
The U-15 World Cup, which concludes today, was held at the Hovsan Sports Complex. The opening match took place at Baku Crystal Hall, which is also hosting the final matches.
The decisive U-15 World Cup match will kick off today at 6:00 p.m. Spain and Czechia will face each other in the Division A final.
Azerbaijan finished the tournament in 84th place.
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