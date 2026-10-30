Kazakh president urges OTS countries to use Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line

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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called on the countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to use the capabilities of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line launched between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

He stated this while speaking at the OTS summit in Ankara, Report informs citing Akorda.

"Recently (on October 15 - ed.), the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line was launched between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. The Turkic states will also be able to take advantage of the capabilities of this unique project," Tokayev said.

Tokayev also urged the organization's participants to accelerate the implementation of initiatives to create a Cybersecurity Council, as well as digital monitoring and innovation centers.

"Undoubtedly, these projects will contribute to the further expansion of our countries' partnership in the digital sphere," the Kazakh leader said.

He also proposed holding a business forum of the Turkic countries in Kazakhstan in 2027.

"To deepen economic integration, the capabilities of the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry should be utilized. During Kazakhstan's chairmanship of this structure, a number of events were held and important documents were prepared. To give additional impetus to this work, a business forum could be held in our country in 2027," the Kazakh president added.