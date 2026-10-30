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    Azerbaijan reviews Global Innovation Index results and next targets

    Business
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 16:57
    Azerbaijan reviews Global Innovation Index results and next targets

    Azerbaijan's results in the Global Innovation Index 2026 and future targets have been discussed at a meeting of the Global Innovation Index Coordination Group under the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings.

    Report informs, citing the Ministry of Economy, that representatives of government agencies and the commission's relevant working groups attended the online meeting.

    First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev, who heads the coordination group, said efforts to improve the business environment, develop innovation infrastructure and strengthen the institutional environment had contributed to Azerbaijan's improved position in the index. Implementing the group's decisions and ensuring effective coordination among relevant agencies had also played an important role.

    Vusal Shikhaliyev, head of the commission's secretariat and the Economic Reforms Monitoring, Coordination and Evaluation Sector within the Presidential Administration's Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs Department, emphasized the importance of responding to international surveys on time and in accordance with their requirements to further improve results.

    Participants discussed the report's findings and measures planned for the next stage. They also considered including measures to improve Azerbaijan's position in the working groups' 2027 action plans.

    Published annually by the World Intellectual Property Organization, the Global Innovation Index assesses economies' innovation capabilities and performance. It covers seven pillars across two sub-indices: innovation inputs-institutions, human capital and research, infrastructure, market sophistication and business sophistication-and innovation outputs, comprising knowledge and technology outputs and creative outputs.

    The index's 19th edition, published on September 29 this year, assessed 139 economies.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy Elnur Aliyev
    Azərbaycanın "Qlobal İnnovasiya İndeksi 2026"da əldə etdiyi nəticələr müzakirə olunub
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