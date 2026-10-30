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    Azerbaijan's banana imports rise 10.6% in value

    Business
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 17:53
    Azerbaijan's banana imports rise 10.6% in value

    Azerbaijan imported 39,546 tons of bananas worth $41.64 million in January–August this year, Report informs, citing its calculations based on State Statistical Committee data.

    Imports increased by 10.6% in value and 3.6% in volume compared with the same period last year.

    Ecuador supplied 39,534 tons worth $41.61 million, up 4.3% in volume and 11.4% in value year over year.

    Imports from Iran totaled 9.22 tons worth $13,660, a 51-fold increase in volume and a 12-fold increase in value. China supplied 2.62 tons worth $10,270, up 2.6-fold in volume and threefold in value.

    Azerbaijan also imported 0.02 tons worth $190 from Germany, down 33.3% in volume and 21% in value, and 0.01 tons worth $130 from Colombia, down 83% and 79%, respectively.

    In 2025, Ecuador accounted for 98.97% of the 56,000 tons of bananas imported into Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan's imports bananas
    Azərbaycan İrandan bananın idxalını 51 dəfə artırıb
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