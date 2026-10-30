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    Mirziyoyev thanks Ilham Aliyev for strengthening Turkic unity

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 17:43
    Mirziyoyev thanks Ilham Aliyev for strengthening Turkic unity

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has highlighted the role of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the development of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

    He made the remark at the 13th OTS summit in Ankara, Report informs.

    "I express my great gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, esteemed Mr. Ilham Aliyev, for the significant work to strengthen the fraternal ties of the Turkic peoples and take our relations to a new level, carried out by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship of the Organization," Mirziyoyev said.

    He also expressed Uzbekistan's readiness to host the next summit of the organization.

    The president thanked the summit participants for supporting the candidacy of Uzbekistan's representative Mirvokhid Azimov for the post of OTS secretary general.

    "I am confident that the new secretary general will make a worthy contribution to the implementation of the priority tasks of the OTS and the further development of our cooperation," he added.

    Ilham Aliyev Shavkat Mirziyoyev Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Mirziyoyev Türk birliyinin möhkəmləndirilməsinə görə İlham Əliyevə təşəkkür edib
    Мирзиёев поблагодарил Ильхама Алиева за укрепление тюркского единства
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