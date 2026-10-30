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    Pope Leo XIV becomes first pontiff to vote in US elections

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 18:05
    Pope Leo XIV becomes first pontiff to vote in US elections

    Pope Leo XIV has voted by mail in the US midterm elections, becoming the first pontiff to take part in an American election, according to CNN, cited by Report.

    The Holy Father firmly believes in the right and duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes, the statement said.

    Leo XIV, who was born in Chicago and retains his US citizenship, is registered to vote in the suburb of New Lenox, where his brother John lives. In recent years, he has taken part in both Republican and Democratic primaries, as well as voting in the 2024 presidential election.

    British historian Michael Walsh, the author of several books on the papacy, told CNN that he was unaware of any previous instances of popes participating in democratic secular elections.

    Since his election as pontiff in May 2025, Leo XIV has called for civic engagement, including expressing views on the US-Israeli war against Iran. According to CNN, the war and the administration's tough immigration policies have been sources of disagreement between the pontiff and US President Donald Trump's administration.

    Pope Leo XIV United States of America (USA)
    XIV Leo ABŞ-də keçirilən seçkilərdə səs verən ilk Roma Papası olub
    Лев XIV стал первым папой римским, проголосовавшим на выборах в США
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