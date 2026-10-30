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    Azerbaijan-US trade turnover reaches almost $760M in nine months

    Business
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 17:54
    Azerbaijan-US trade turnover reaches almost $760M in nine months

    In January–September 2026, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the United States exceeded $759.5 million, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

    According to the latest data, this represents a decrease of $250.4 million, or 24.7%, compared to the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's exports to the US grew by 65.9% year-on-year (YoY) to just over $80.3 million, while imports from the country fell by 29.3% to $679.2 million.

    For 9 months, trade with the US accounted for 2% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. Specifically, exports to the US accounted for 0.3% of total exports, while imports from the US represented 5% of total imports.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $37.211 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 5.2% year-on-year. Of this, $23.865 billion came from exports and $13.346 billion from imports. Compared to a year earlier, exports grew by 28.3%, while imports declined by 20.4%.

    As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus of $10.519 billion, which was 5.7 times higher than a year earlier.

    Foreign Trade Turnover Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Azerbaijan-US relations
    Azərbaycanın ABŞ ilə ticarət dövriyyəsinin dəyəri 760 milyon dollara yaxınlaşıb
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