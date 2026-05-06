Iran hopes China will continue to support efforts to establish stability in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, Report informs.

Araghchi said the talks were constructive.

He said the Iranian side highly appreciated China's "four principles" for preserving and promoting peace and stability in the region.

Araghchi said Tehran trusted China and hoped Beijing would continue to play an active role in helping achieve peace and end the conflict, while also supporting the creation of a new post-war regional architecture that could ensure both development and security.

Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward four proposals, or principles, on April 14 to preserve peace and stability in the Middle East. The proposals included supporting the independence and territorial integrity of states, combining economic interests with ensuring stability, facilitating dialogue among Gulf countries, and observing international law in shaping the security architecture.