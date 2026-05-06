Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran hopes for China's continued support on Middle East stability

    Other countries
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 19:27
    Iran hopes for China's continued support on Middle East stability

    Iran hopes China will continue to support efforts to establish stability in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, Report informs.

    Araghchi said the talks were constructive.

    He said the Iranian side highly appreciated China's "four principles" for preserving and promoting peace and stability in the region.

    Araghchi said Tehran trusted China and hoped Beijing would continue to play an active role in helping achieve peace and end the conflict, while also supporting the creation of a new post-war regional architecture that could ensure both development and security.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward four proposals, or principles, on April 14 to preserve peace and stability in the Middle East. The proposals included supporting the independence and territorial integrity of states, combining economic interests with ensuring stability, facilitating dialogue among Gulf countries, and observing international law in shaping the security architecture.

    Escalation in Middle East Abbas Araghchi Wang Yi China
    Əraqçi: İran Çinin regionda sülh prosesində fəal iştirakının davam etməsinə ümid edir
    Арагчи: Тегеран надеется на дальнейшую поддержку Пекина в деэскалации на Ближнем Востоке

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