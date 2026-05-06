Israel-Lebanon talks to resume in Washington next week
Other countries
- 06 May, 2026
- 19:54
The third round of talks between Israeli and Lebanese representatives will be held in Washington next week, Report informs via Arab media.
According to Lebanon's LBCI television channel, the talks will be attended by Lebanon's ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, Lebanese diplomat Simon Karam and a representative of the Lebanese Armed Forces.
The consultations are expected to last two days, either on Wednesday and Thursday or on Thursday and Friday.
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