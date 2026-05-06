Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Israel-Lebanon talks to resume in Washington next week

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    • 06 May, 2026
    • 19:54
    Israel-Lebanon talks to resume in Washington next week

    The third round of talks between Israeli and Lebanese representatives will be held in Washington next week, Report informs via Arab media.

    According to Lebanon's LBCI television channel, the talks will be attended by Lebanon's ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, Lebanese diplomat Simon Karam and a representative of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

    The consultations are expected to last two days, either on Wednesday and Thursday or on Thursday and Friday.

    Israel-Lebanon conflict Lebanon
    İsrail-Livan danışıqlarının üçüncü raundu növbəti həftə keçiriləcək
    Третий раунд переговоров Израиля и Ливана пройдет на следующей неделе

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