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    Azerbaijan, Moldova review economic cooperation prospects

    Business
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 15:23
    Azerbaijan, Moldova review economic cooperation prospects

    Azerbaijan and Moldova have discussed the current state and future prospects of economic cooperation, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

    The talks were held between Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev and Secretary General of Moldova's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry Sergiu Gherciu.

    Information was shared on Azerbaijan's economic priorities, highlighting the importance of agricultural product processing and expanding exports. It was noted that the agriculture sector receives strong government support through various mechanisms, and local products are promoted abroad under the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

    The meeting particularly focused on opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the production, processing, and export of agricultural products, as well as in the food and chemical industries.

    Ministry of Economy Elnur Aliyev expanding economic cooperation Azerbaijan Moldova
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Moldova ilə iqtisadi əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib

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