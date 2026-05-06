Azerbaijan amends law on road traffic violations
Infrastructure
- 06 May, 2026
- 17:22
President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the Law on Road Traffic, according to Report.
Under the updated legislation, in cases where a driver is not present at the scene, a copy of the administrative offense decision will no longer be placed on the vehicle's windshield.
The changes apply to violations outlined in Articles 346.1, 346.2, 346.4–346.9, 346-1.1–346-1.4, and 346-1.6–346-1.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.
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