Azerbaijan amends law on road traffic violations

President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the Law on Road Traffic, according to Report.

Under the updated legislation, in cases where a driver is not present at the scene, a copy of the administrative offense decision will no longer be placed on the vehicle's windshield.

The changes apply to violations outlined in Articles 346.1, 346.2, 346.4–346.9, 346-1.1–346-1.4, and 346-1.6–346-1.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.