Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan amends law on road traffic violations

    Infrastructure
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 17:22
    Azerbaijan amends law on road traffic violations

    President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the Law on Road Traffic, according to Report.

    Under the updated legislation, in cases where a driver is not present at the scene, a copy of the administrative offense decision will no longer be placed on the vehicle's windshield.

    The changes apply to violations outlined in Articles 346.1, 346.2, 346.4–346.9, 346-1.1–346-1.4, and 346-1.6–346-1.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

    Ilham Aliyev Road Traffic
    İnzibati xəta törətmiş sürücülər haqqında qərarın surəti avtomobilin ön şüşəsinə qoyulmayacaq
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