New dates announced for SportAccord Convention in Baku

The new date of the SportAccord Convention to be held in Baku has been announced, Report informs, citing the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

In accordance with the changes made to the dates, SportAccord and its partners in Azerbaijan have closely cooperated to determine new dates with the aim of organizing the event at the highest level for all participants.

Thus, the event will be held from May 9-13, 2027.

SportAccord President Prof. Dr. Uğur Erdener stated that Baku holds special significance for him:

"I am confident that this city will organize the next edition of our convention at the highest level. The cooperation demonstrated by our Azerbaijani partners throughout this process deserves special recognition. We continue to further develop the role and significance of the convention for the global sports movement. In this regard, the event will also be an important milestone for SportAccord."

Farid Gayibov emphasized that Baku, as the World Capital of Sport, is ready for this prestigious event:

"Azerbaijan eagerly looks forward to welcoming the international sports community and hosting this event that reflects its ongoing partnership with SportAccord. We are confident that the dates of May 9-13, 2027 will be remembered as an important milestone for the future of international sports."

The event was previously expected to be held from May 24 to 28 of this year.