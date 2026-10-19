Military prosecutor meets with servicemen in Lachin

Stay up to date with the top news!

Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov met with servicemen at units of the Ministry of Defence stationed in the Lachin District, according to the Military Prosecutor's Office, cited by Report.

The participants highlighted the historical significance of the steps taken under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to ensure Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

It was also noted that safeguarding the historic victories achieved, ensuring state security and further strengthening military power remain the main tasks of the Azerbaijani Army.

The servicemen were reminded of the importance of strengthening their moral and psychological readiness, military discipline and the rule of law, as well as strictly complying with legal requirements. They were also briefed on the instructions and recommendations of the Prosecutor General.

In addition, the servicemen's service and living conditions were inspected. They expressed their gratitude to the country's leadership for its attention and care and stated their readiness to carry out all assigned tasks.

At the end of the meeting, gifts were presented to servicemen who had distinguished themselves.