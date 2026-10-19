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    Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia surpassed $23M in nine months

    Business
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 09:54
    Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia surpassed $23M in nine months

    In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $23.45 million to Armenia, the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan told Report.

    In the first nine months of the year, Azerbaijan's indirect imports from Armenia totaled just $96,500. Of that amount, $95,500 was recorded in September alone.

    Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycanın Ermənistana builki ixracının dəyəri 23 milyon dolları keçib
    Экспорт из Азербайджана в Армению в этом году превысил $23 млн
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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