Azerbaijan's exports to Armenia surpassed $23M in nine months
Business
- 19 October, 2026
- 09:54
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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $23.45 million to Armenia, the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan told Report.
In the first nine months of the year, Azerbaijan's indirect imports from Armenia totaled just $96,500. Of that amount, $95,500 was recorded in September alone.
Azərbaycanın Ermənistana builki ixracının dəyəri 23 milyon dolları keçib
Экспорт из Азербайджана в Армению в этом году превысил $23 млн
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