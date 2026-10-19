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    Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover rises more than 5%

    Business
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 10:05
    Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover rises more than 5%

    In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $37.211 billion, marking a 5.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    Of the total foreign trade turnover, $23.865 billion accounted for exports and $13.346 billion for imports. Year-on-Year, exports increased by 28.3%, while imports decreased by 20.4%.

    Consequently, Azerbaijan recorded a $10.519 billion trade surplus, which was 5.7 times higher than a year earlier.

    Foreign Trade Turnover Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycanın xarici ticarət dövriyyəsi 5 %-dən çox artıb
    Внешнеторговый оборот Азербайджана вырос на 5,2%
    44 - Tezliklə
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