Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover rises more than 5%
Business
- 19 October, 2026
- 10:05
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $37.211 billion, marking a 5.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.
Of the total foreign trade turnover, $23.865 billion accounted for exports and $13.346 billion for imports. Year-on-Year, exports increased by 28.3%, while imports decreased by 20.4%.
Consequently, Azerbaijan recorded a $10.519 billion trade surplus, which was 5.7 times higher than a year earlier.
Azərbaycanın xarici ticarət dövriyyəsi 5 %-dən çox artıb
Внешнеторговый оборот Азербайджана вырос на 5,2%
Latest News
10:55
Azerbaijan exports nearly 327,000 tons of nitrogen fertilizer in 9 monthsEnergy
10:47
Top 10 countries importing Azerbaijani oil in 9 monthsEnergy
10:42
Azerbaijan's natural gas exports approached 18 bcm in nine monthsEnergy
10:40
Azerbaijan sees over twofold surge in revenue from petroleum product exportsEnergy
10:29
WB ready to increase funding for environmental rehabilitation, infrastructure modernization in BakuFinance
10:16
Azerbaijan boosts oil export revenue by over 13%Energy
10:05
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover rises more than 5%Business
10:00
Modern waste processing infrastructure to be established in AzerbaijanInfrastructure
09:58
French interior minister submits resignation, Macron rejectsOther countries