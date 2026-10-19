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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $37.211 billion, marking a 5.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

Of the total foreign trade turnover, $23.865 billion accounted for exports and $13.346 billion for imports. Year-on-Year, exports increased by 28.3%, while imports decreased by 20.4%.

Consequently, Azerbaijan recorded a $10.519 billion trade surplus, which was 5.7 times higher than a year earlier.