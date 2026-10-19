Kremlin says trilateral meeting between leaders of Russia, US, China possible

Russia, the US, and China recognize the hypothetical possibility of holding a trilateral meeting, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Report informs referring to WSJ.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, there is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, but all three sides recognize its hypothetical possibility.

In August, Assistant to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov stated that the leaders of the three countries could meet on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. According to him, the topic of a potential trilateral meeting was discussed during bilateral negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

In September, Peskov stated that the presidents of Russia and the US discussed the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting involving the President of the People's Republic of China. He noted that such a possibility had previously been considered and remains relevant.