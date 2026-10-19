Azerbaijan boosts oil export revenue by over 13%
Energy
- 19 October, 2026
- 10:16
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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan exported nearly 15.83 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks, valued at just over $10.103 billion, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.
According to the customs declarations, the volume of crude oil exports decreased by 6.86%, while their value increased by 13.02% compared to the corresponding period in 2025.
Over the course of nine months, crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks accounted for 48.04% of Azerbaijan"s total exports.
Azərbaycan neft ixracından qazancını 13 % artırıb
Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта нефти на 13%
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