Azerbaijan boosts oil export revenue by over 13%

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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan exported nearly 15.83 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks, valued at just over $10.103 billion, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the customs declarations, the volume of crude oil exports decreased by 6.86%, while their value increased by 13.02% compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

Over the course of nine months, crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks accounted for 48.04% of Azerbaijan"s total exports.