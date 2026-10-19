Modern waste processing infrastructure to be established in Azerbaijan

As part of the Livable Baku initiative, aimed at improving the urban environment and increasing infrastructure resilience to climate risks and natural disasters, a new regional sanitary landfill and waste transfer facilities are planned for construction in the Absheron district, Report informs referring to data from the World Bank (WB).

The infrastructure complex will consist of a regional sanitary landfill and four waste transfer stations in the Absheron service zone, as well as a transfer station and a secondary raw material recovery facility in the Gala settlement of Baku.

The designed landfill is intended to serve about 695,500 people living in four administrative districts - Khizi, Shamakhi, Gobustan, and Absheron - as well as Sumgait city. During preparations for the implementation of the infrastructure facilities, it will be necessary to define land-use boundaries, verify land-user rights, and assess potential impacts on economic activities.

In particular, the project documentation provides for a support program for informal waste pickers who risk losing their sources of income due to the transformation of the waste management system.

The start of construction work will only be possible after compliance with all environmental and social requirements embedded in the project, including the development of resettlement plans where necessary.

The entire area of the landfill is located within the boundaries of a leased pasture plot with a total area of 1,500 hectares, the lease for which expires in 2029.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD, a division of the WB Group) plans to allocate $500 million for the implementation of the project out of a total cost of $591.25 million. Meanwhile, the share of the Government of Azerbaijan in the project amounts to $91.25 million.