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    Joint military drills with US kick off in Japan

    Other countries
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 09:23
    Joint military drills with US kick off in Japan

    A major joint military exercise between Japan and the United States, dubbed Keen Sword, has kicked off in Japan, Report informs.

    The drills, which bring together about 45,000 Japanese troops and 12,000 US service members, are spanning a vast area from the waters near Taiwan to Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, the Kyodo news agency noted.

    The exercise will run until October 29. Military personnel from seven other countries, including Australia, Germany and France, are also expected to participate.

    The exercise will see Japan for the first time deploy its new Type 25 mobile missiles with a range of about 1,000 km outside their base in Kumamoto Prefecture. The two countries' forces will practice coordinating in guiding and deploying such weapons, but actual missile launches are not planned.

    The US military will for the first time deploy its Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) and Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS), designed to counter drones and other low-flying targets, to Japan's Yonaguni Island.

    Training to repel ballistic and air attacks will take place on Hokkaido. Amphibious landings and parachute drops will be conducted in various parts of Japan, alongside exercises in coordinating the evacuation of injured personnel. The participants also plan to practice operations in response to attacks in outer space and cyberspace.

    The Keen Sword drills are held every two years, alternating with the Keen Edge joint command post exercise.

    Military drills Japan United States of America
    Yaponiyada ABŞ ilə birgə "Keen Sword" təlimləri başlayıb
    В Японии начались совместные с США учения Keen Sword
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