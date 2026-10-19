French interior minister submits resignation, Macron rejects

Stay up to date with the top news!

French President Emmanuel Macron has declined ​Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's offer ‌to resign after widespread weekend rioting, the Elysee presidential office said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

The ​demonstrations have been sparked by ​public anger over rising living costs, ⁠faltering public services and also ​the state of schools.

Macron said Nunez ​should stay to ensure a chain of command is retained within the police ​and security forces, and has ​also asked Nunez to set up as quickly ‌as ⁠possible new approaches to deal with looters, the Elysee added.

Nationwide demonstrations erupted into riots on Saturday, ​with a ​town ⁠hall torched, shops pillaged and buildings covered in graffiti ​as violent groups clashed with ​police ⁠in cities.

More clashes also broke out in Paris and Marseille on ⁠Sunday, ​where riot police ​intervened to prevent attempts to ransack businesses.