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    French interior minister submits resignation, Macron rejects

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    • 19 October, 2026
    • 09:58
    French interior minister submits resignation, Macron rejects

    French President Emmanuel Macron has declined ​Interior Minister Laurent Nunez's offer ‌to resign after widespread weekend rioting, the Elysee presidential office said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The ​demonstrations have been sparked by ​public anger over rising living costs, ⁠faltering public services and also ​the state of schools.

    Macron said Nunez ​should stay to ensure a chain of command is retained within the police ​and security forces, and has ​also asked Nunez to set up as quickly ‌as ⁠possible new approaches to deal with looters, the Elysee added.

    Nationwide demonstrations erupted into riots on Saturday, ​with a ​town ⁠hall torched, shops pillaged and buildings covered in graffiti ​as violent groups clashed with ​police ⁠in cities.

    More clashes also broke out in Paris and Marseille on ⁠Sunday, ​where riot police ​intervened to prevent attempts to ransack businesses.

    Laurent Nunez Emmanuel Macron Protests in France
    Fransanın daxili işlər naziri istefa verib, Makron onun ərizəsini rədd edib
    Глава МВД Франции подал в отставку, Макрон отклонил его заявление
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