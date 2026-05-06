Azerbaijan ratifies defense cooperation deal with Ethiopia
Foreign policy
- 06 May, 2026
- 16:59
Azerbaijan has approved an agreement on defense cooperation with Ethiopia.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the law ratifying the document.
The agreement was originally signed on February 27, 2026, in Baku.
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