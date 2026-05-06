Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan ratifies defense cooperation deal with Ethiopia

    Foreign policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 16:59
    Azerbaijan ratifies defense cooperation deal with Ethiopia

    Azerbaijan has approved an agreement on defense cooperation with Ethiopia.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the law ratifying the document.

    The agreement was originally signed on February 27, 2026, in Baku.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Ethiopia
    Azərbaycan və Efiopiya arasında müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlıq haqqında saziş təsdiqlənib
    Ильхам Алиев утвердил соглашение с Эфиопией о сотрудничестве в оборонной сфере

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