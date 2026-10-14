Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    President Ilham Aliyev received Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 20:10
    President Ilham Aliyev received Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs

    On October 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Report informs.

    The Bahraini Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the head of state, noting that the King attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the Minister to convey his regards to the King of Bahrain.

    The head of state highlighted the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries, as well as their high-level partnership.

    President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the visit of Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs to Azerbaijan provided a good opportunity to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations.

    Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the extension of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), commending Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain in various areas.

    President Ilham Aliyev received Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs
    President Ilham Aliyev received Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs
    President Ilham Aliyev received Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs

    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani Bahrain
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