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    32 Azerbaijani citizens readmitted from Germany

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 19:05
    32 Azerbaijani citizens readmitted from Germany

    Thirty-two Azerbaijani citizens have been readmitted from Germany.

    The State Migration Service told Report that the Reintegration Working Group, comprising representatives of relevant state bodies and coordinated by the Service, is taking measures to promptly address the difficulties and problems faced by readmitted Azerbaijani citizens and to organize their effective and sustainable socio-economic reintegration into society.

    The process was carried out under the Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union on the Readmission of Persons Residing without Authorization.

    readmission agreement State Migration Service Germany
    Azərbaycan vətəndaşı olan 32 nəfər Almaniyadan readmissiya olunub
    В Азербайджан из Германии реадмиссированы 32 человека
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