Amir of Qatar arrives in Azerbaijan

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Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Azerbaijan on October 14 to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Report informs.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Qatari Amir was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.