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    Azerbaijani family's apartment damaged in Russian strike on Kyiv

    Other countries
    • 14 October, 2026
    • 20:35
    Azerbaijani family's apartment damaged in Russian strike on Kyiv

    An apartment belonging to an Azerbaijani family was damaged during a Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on October 14.

    According to Report's Eastern European bureau, the apartment belonging to the Beydullayev family in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district sustained damage.

    A ballistic missile landed near the building.

    The family's son, Ismikhan Beydullayev, was at home at the time of the strike. His life is not in danger.

    Overall, the death toll from the attack on Kyiv has risen to five, while 20 people have been injured.

    Azerbaijani family's apartment damaged in Russian strike on Kyiv
    Azerbaijani family's apartment damaged in Russian strike on Kyiv
    Azerbaijani family's apartment damaged in Russian strike on Kyiv
    Azerbaijani family's apartment damaged in Russian strike on Kyiv
    Azerbaijani family's apartment damaged in Russian strike on Kyiv
    Azerbaijani family's apartment damaged in Russian strike on Kyiv
    Azerbaijani family's apartment damaged in Russian strike on Kyiv
    Azerbaijani family's apartment damaged in Russian strike on Kyiv
    Azerbaijani family's apartment damaged in Russian strike on Kyiv

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